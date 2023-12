A COMMUNITY group in Strabane is to benefit from over £166,000 in new funding, a windfall secured in the latest round of commitments by the National Lottery.

Springhill Park Area Residents and Youth Association (SPARYA) received a whopping total of £166,501 from the Empowering Young People Fund, monies which will now arm the association with the vital tools to continue helping and empowering youth in the Springhill Park area for the next five years.

Brian McNamee, project co-ordinator for the group, was elated with the funding received.

Advertisement

He said, “Since the project’s inception in early 2018, a lot of hard work has been undertaken behind the scenes to make it as good as it can possibly be. It has been the aim of SPARYA to ensure that every child who comes through our doors leaves with not only a positive experience, but the desire to come back to the youth club.”

Mr McNamee continued, “We strive every day to try and achieve that for everyone.

“The grant afforded to us will go a long way to securing our youth clubs, summer projects and will allow us to fund a senior youth worker role for the next five years. It puts SPARYA on a secure footing to continue our sterling work, particularly in such harsh economic times and insecurity.”

Chairperson of the group, Isabel Moore, added, “The community over the last year has grown exponentially; men, women and pensioner groups all operate in the centre as well as mother and toddler groups. We also have a new centre on the horizon in 2026.

“It is a credit to all the hard work on the ground paying off, and now with the continued support from The National Lottery Community Fund until 2028 we can truly say the area is thriving and people’s needs are being met on all levels.”

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland director of The National Lottery Community Fund, was also overjoyed at being able to support SPARYA. She said, “We’re delighted to support Springhill Park Area Residents and Youth Association with this £166,501 grant to help children and young people to develop their skills, confidence, and friendships.

“National Lottery players can be proud to know the £30 million they raise each week for good causes is making such a difference to people in Northern Ireland.”