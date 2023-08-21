Stark warnings issued after recent North West drug deaths

People across Tyrone are being begged not to take illicitly-obtained pregabalin, after three people in Derry and Strabane are suspected to have died last weekend after consuming a ‘bad batch’ of the drug.

The funerals of the three young people, all aged in their 20s, were held within the same 24 hours, with one being laid to rest in Strabane, and the other two in Derry.

Though their deaths occurred in separate incidents, they have all been linked to taking blackmarket-bought pregabalin, possibly along with a combination of other drugs.

Speaking with an addiction expert from Tyrone, Tommy Canning, the Tyrone Herald was told what pregabalin is, how it is likely the ‘bad batch’ is still in circulation, and why it is imperative that drug users avoid taking any.

“Pregablin is a commonly prescribed anti-anxiety medication that is relatively safe when used in a medical context, but can be very dangerous when abused,” said Mr Canning, who is the head of treatment at Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre in Derry.

Pregabalin is also used to treat epilepsy and pain.

“In recent years, abuse of the drug has become very popular.

“It is often taken by people with a polydrug dependency,” explained Mr Canning, “meaning it is commonly-used along with alcohol, cocaine, benzodiazepines, and whatever else is on the street.”

Known by slang term, ‘buds’, pregabalin is often bought illicitly.

“When people get it this way instead of from the pharmacy, users cannot be sure of the strength of the drug, or the precise ingredients.

“These recent deaths have probably occurred because either the drugs were stronger than the users were accustomed to, or because it was cut with other, more dangerous drugs.”

Rumours allege that the recent ‘bad batch’ was laced with fentanyl – a synthetic opioid often taken by heroin users.

“This might be the case, but we cannot say that with confidence until the toxicology reports come back,” Mr Canning said.

Turning to the question of how drug users should moderate their behaviour in light of the level of danger associated with the ‘bad batch’, he was unequivocal.

“Do not take them – this has to be the advice,” he said.

However, Mr Canning also conceded that addiction can cause people to overlook risks which non-addicts could not ignore.

“Addiction causes people to think differently.

“If you have already taken drugs, or are in withdrawal, you are not thinking the same as somebody who is contentedly sober.”

Concluding, the Tyrone man remarked a funeral he attended of one of the young victims.

“I saw their friends and family and their death has caused utter devastation. It is just terrible.”