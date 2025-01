BRITISH Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the Irish government’s commitment to fully cooperate with the ongoing Omagh bombing inquiry.

This came in response to a question in Parliament from DUP leader Gavin Robinson today, who urged Sir Kier to ensure ‘the truth is delivered and justice arrives for the families’.

In his remarks, Sir Keir reminded MPs that the High Court in Belfast had previously recommended the Irish government hold a public inquiry due to the ‘cross-border atrocity’, where the bomb was prepared and transported from the Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement

Although the Irish government had initially ruled out holding a separate inquiry, claiming there was no new evidence to warrant one, Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Harris confirmed that they would cooperate fully, but acknowledged that the ‘right mechanism’ for such cooperation still had to be determined.

The inquiry has brought back painful memories for the families affected by the 1998 bombing.

Solicitor John Fox, representing several bereaved families, spoke yesterday on the emotional toll of the hearings.

He emphasised the importance of allowing all 31 victims’ families to share their stories, each of which is ‘unique’ and deserving of attention.

“This brings back the true tragedy and the true nature of the destruction that happened here in Omagh,” Mr Fox said.

“Every story is important and everyone who is affected has a trauma to deal with.”