A HOLLYWOOD star has paid a heartfelt tribute to a Tyrone man who dedicated his life to giving vital support to victims of the Troubles across the North.

James Nesbitt was speaking following the death of Gordon Buchanan (pictured), from Omagh, who spent 18 years as director of operations for the WAVE Trauma Centre.

The 62-year-old, who lived in Birchwood, died at home last Tuesday, surrounded by his loving family, several years after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Advertisement

Mr Nesbitt, who has been a patron of WAVE for over 20 years, said, “Gordon was a truly remarkable man who knew the pain of tragic loss but was never bitter, remaining a positive life force for good right to the end.

“He was always thinking of others and he will be sorely missed by his loving family and his many friends at WAVE.”

At a service of thanksgiving for his life, held in St Columba’s Church, Omagh last Thursday, mourners heard poignant tributes to the much-loved father and grandfather.

Reading out a letter compiled by the family, his sister Valerie said, “Gordon dedicated his life to helping people across the community and he loved and cared for his work so much. His dedication to his clients and staff, even whilst undergoing chemotherapy, was just incredible.”

Reflecting on his love of gardening, she added, “No trip to Gordon’s house was fully complete without a tour of the wee garden.

“You absolutely loved getting the whole family together for special occasions, or any occasion for that matter, and you were always the centre of everyone – you were a great dad.

“You were such a massive support in everyone’s lives in every way possible, offering emotional support and advice when needed.”

Advertisement

Rector of St Columba’s, Rev Graham Hare told mourners about the time he spent with Mr Buchanan before his death, remarking how he was “an exceptional listener and communicator that could be trusted with anything”.

Sandra Peake, chief executive of the WAVE Trauma Centre said that Mr Buchanan had left a ‘deep and indelible legacy’ through all his work for the organisation.

She said, “He held his hand on the tiller steering us through many waters and for this we owe him a debt of gratitude. He developed the most wonderful centre at Holmlea and created a range of new services there.

“He also worked to support individuals and families who had been impacted by historical institutional abuse and more recently mothers and babies of the Magdalene laundries, workhouses and institutions. Gordon was inspirational, brave, loyal, fair and dedicated to deliver the best across the community without distinction.

“Our hearts are sore. He had infectious sense of humour and we will miss all his craic.”

Mr Buchanan was the dearly beloved husband of Donna, a devoted father to Hayley, Stephen, Leanne, and father-in-law of David, Louise and Ruairi.

He was a much-loved grandfather of Molly, Daisy, Jack, Chloe, Katie, Sophie, Leo, Finn, Lily and Tess and a beloved brother to Jackie, Victor, Raymond, Valerie, Melva and the late Robert and Trevor.

After the service of thanksgiving, he was laid to rest at the Old Drumragh Graveyard.