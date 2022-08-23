Stone mason in Trillick made a Master Craftsman

A TRILLICK man has been made a master stonemason, one of only two in the whole of the North.

Emmet McGirr, owner of Vintage Stoneworks, was delighted to find out that he had been recognized by the Guild of Master Craftsmen. Emmet’s work can be seen all over Tyrone and Fermanagh.

Now, all his hard work has paid off after he became only one of two master stonemasons in the North.

The Trillick man has only been a professional mason for three years, which makes this achievement even more impressive. However, masonry is in the blood as both his grandfather and great uncle were stonemasons.

Emmet has been invited to an official inauguration as a master craftsman in Edinburgh in September.

Getting the title of master craftsman is a tough process. It includes members of the Guild inspecting numerous pieces of work along with an inspection of techniques and workmanship.

Craftsmen also need to produce several references from previous customers who must honestly assess what they think of the work they commissioned. All master craftsmen must also be nominated to become a member of the guild by another member.

Emmet said that he was “delighted” at being given the title and said he was glad to see his hard work and dedication being recognised with such a prestigious accolade.

He told the UlsterHerald, “It came out of the blue. I was nominated by a friend, who is a member of the Guild of Master Craftsmen and lives in England. After I was nominated, a person from the Guild phoned me to say that they would begin the process to see if I could become a member.

“We went through the process and, to be honest, I forgot about it until a letter came through the post telling me I was now a master craftsman.

“It is a great honour for me. I’ve only been a professional stonemason for three years but it is in the blood. It skipped a generation with my dad but my two young daughters also look like they have a keen interest in stone.”

He added, “I cannot wait to go over to the champagne reception in Edinburgh in September and celebrate!”