TREES were toppled, electricity was cut off and the Tyrone GAA senior football final was postponed yesterday (Sunday) as Storm Ashley made its way across the county.

An initial yellow weather warning was increased to amber in reflection of the first named storm of the year’s growing strength, as it blew forth from the west coast.

After spending Saturday night battering Donegal, Storm Ashley reached the heart of the Red Hand County around midday yesterday, by which time most people – acting on the advice of councils, government departments and various other agencies –had precautionary measures in place.

Many cancelled unnecessary journeys, choosing not to take the risk of running into fallen trees and other weather-related debris on the roads.

Some motorists who did venture out found they had to seek alternative routes because of Storm Ashley’s gales and torrents had rendered a number of roads impassable.

In Omagh, a number of houses were fortunate not to be hit when a large tree was felled by the strong winds.

Just outside the county town, the Tattysallagh Road could not be travelled because of a downed tree.

Following the advice of Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), habitual Sunday walkers and runners put off visits to forests, country parks and nature reserves.

In the interest of public safety, Derry City and Strabane District Council closed all of its public parks, play parks, grass pitches, as well as all other outdoor sports and leisure facilities.

However, many properties across the county were left without power. These included dwellings, farms and commercial premises near Drumquin, Mountfield, Loughmacrory, Garvaghy, Aughnacloy, between Dromore and Trillick, as well between Broughderg and Draperstown.