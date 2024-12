STORM Darragh continues to wreak havoc throughout County Tyrone today (Saturday) leading to reports of power outages and travel disruptions right across the county.

There have also been hundreds of reports of fallen trees causing travel disruptions, and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) have issued a statement today advising members of the public to only travel if their journey is essential as an amber weather warning remains in place until at least 9pm tonight.

The statement said, “Multi-agency partners have continued to meet in response to the Storm Darragh Amber weather warning for wind which remains in place until 9pm tonight.

“Essential travel only is advised today as conditions on the roads are difficult because of the weather conditions.”

DfI also warned of the impact on public transport with disruptions to Translink services expected.

“Translink have taken steps to mitigate against the effects of Storm Darragh.

“If roads are blocked, it may be necessary to divert Ulsterbus or Goldliner services.

“Safety is Translink’s number one priority.

“All passengers should check the Translink Journey Planner or social media channels in advance of travel and to allow extra time for their journeys.”

DfI further stated that staff have been working through the night to respond to approximately 900 incidents which are mainly debris on the roads, fallen trees and branches, and flooding.

NI Electricity have also reported a widespread outage of power supplies and said they are currently dealing with 48,000 customers who have been affected.

On Friday, numerous festive events and sports fixtures were cancelled or postponed, with a number of council facilities also closing following a yellow weather warning for wind and rain.