‘DIRECT action’ is to ramp up in Strabane in the coming weeks in a bid to increase public awareness of Israeli products in local stores.

Led by Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) Strabane, the new operation has already seen protests at Home Bargains and Lidl in the town, with further demonstrations planned for this evening (Thursday) and Sunday.

As part of the direct action, members from BDS Strabane enter stores and remove products from shelves, before explaining to shoppers, staff and management what they are doing and why.

They say that the Israeli companies producing the goods are effectively feeding genocide in Gaza.

“Thursday was our biggest action yet at Home Bargains,” Adam McGinley from BDS Strabane explained. “We had eight people there and some of us brought flags and placards to highlight to shoppers that these companies are complicit in the genocide.”

Mr McGinley continued, “It’s been eight months since the invasion into Gaza began and the problem with that is that companies have been slow to act.”

“We know that these products feed into the economy of Israel – which is effectively a military economy now – and it will continue to let them commit genocide. We’re there to highlight all the products with links to Israel.”

Mr McGinley said that while staff and management within stores have been somewhat “agnostic” about the protests, some shoppers have offered thanks for their efforts.

“We would like to get staff and management involved,” the Sion Mills man continued.

“Article One of the Genocide Convention states that we have the right to prevent genocide. Article Two states that we have the right to punish those committing genocide. We’re asking that staff and management not restock the shelves with these products because under the convention, they have a right not to. And as civilians we can go into premises and say that these products shouldn’t go back on the shelves.”

He added, “Governments aren’t stepping up to the mark and aren’t pushing for economic sanctions against Israel. They (Irish and UK governments) were both quick to do it when Russia invaded Ukraine – which was a great step. We are saying, why is there this hesitancy within government to impose sanctions now against Israel?”

As part of future actions, BDS Strabane intends to organise a petition which will be brought to stores encouraging patrons and staff to sign. There will also be leaflets with a list of Israeli products so that people can understand where there goods originate from.

“With the petition, people can sign up to say that they don’t want these products in the stores,” Mr McGinley continued.

“We’re trying to build the campaign and the group. The aim is to make Strabane an apartheid free zone.”

For further information on upcoming direct actions or for more information on BDS Strabane, check out the group’s Facebook page.

“We will keep this going until there is some justice,” Mr McGinley concluded.