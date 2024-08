STRABANE author Brian McGilloway has been honoured with an invitation to contribute to a new anthology of stories for one of the most prestigious books shops in the UK.

The anthology, ‘25 – Celebrating 25 Years of Goldsboro Books’ features works from top crime authors including Elodie Harper, John Connolly, MW Craven, and Abir Mukherjee. It is due out at the end of September.

Brian remarked, “I was delighted to be asked to contribute a story to the anthology.. I have a connection with Goldsboro, which specialises in first editions and collectables, through my Ben Devlin series of books; they’ve been behind my work and are great supporters ever since Borderlands, the first Ben Devlin book. It felt right that I did something for Goldsboro who have done so much for me and my work. I’m very lucky to have their continued support.”

Brian’s new story, ‘At The Dead End of the World’ is another Ben Devlin tale, the title of which is taken from a track my English musician Ed Holbrook, and set in a caravan park just outside of Killybegs where once again, a crime is afoot. At 30 pages long, Brian describes it as a ‘tale’ rather than a short story.

“This story comes from an idea I had for a novel a few years ago, but it never quite worked,” Brian continued.

“When this opportunity came up, my idea reappeared so I took it and retooled it for the anthology and I think it works really well. It’s been lovely to write a Devlin story again, to write in his voice.”

He continued, “I have a new novel set to be released in May next year, a stand-alone novel set in Derry in the Ben Devlin/Lucy Black universe but focusing on a new character within that sphere.

“I’ve not long finished the edit on it and it’s with my publishers who, along with my agent will do their own polish and it will be ready to hit bookshelves early next spring.”