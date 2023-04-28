Strabane AYE benefits from funding windfall

YOUTH development in Strabane received a welcome boost this week after it emerged that Strabane AYE has obtained significant funding to continue their Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP).

The funding, worth £147,663, was awarded to the community group by the International Fund for Ireland.

Mary O’Neill, chairperson of Strabane AYE stated, “We are delighted to receive this financial support in the sum of £147,663 which will allow us to engage 15 young people between the ages of 16–25 years not currently in education, training or employment, who are vulnerable to polarisation and come from complex backgrounds.

“An element of the PYDP being funded by the windfall is the ‘Strabane Youth Support Programme’. This is designed to offer young people the opportunity to join a long-term programme that provides support to allow them to progress through various stages until they are ready to return to education, access statutory training courses or enter employment.”

Project aims include helping young people build and develop life skills which foster good relations as well as building confidence and resilience within them to increase employability going forward.

Project co-ordinator Paul Gallagher noted, “Having confidence will give our young people a sense of belonging and feeling of being valued with a more positive outlook on life.

“Having this programme offers young people a safe space, somewhere they can express themselves through the many activities and just being able to talk openly with peers and staff.

“We would very much like to thank the International Fund for Ireland and Rural Action for their continued support with this programme.”

Concluding, Mr Gallagher has urged anyone interested in participating to contact Strabane AYE on 028 7188 0023 or by email to strabane.aye@gmail.com. Alternatively, interested parties can call into their base at 39 Bowling Green, Strabane.