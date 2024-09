A DISABLED Strabane man who needs a bigger house because of his severe mobility issues has claimed that the only alternative being offered by the Housing Executive is an even smaller home.

Martin McDaid, who relies on a mobility scooter after a knee operation left him with limited leg movement, cannot access the bathroom in his current Springhill Park home due to its small size.

Mr McDaid – who suffers from multiple health conditions including asthma – is also unable to navigate the narrow hallways on his scooter without help.

Speaking on his behalf this week, Mr McDaid’s wife, Maureen said they have been stuck on the housing waiting list for over two years.

The Chronicle was also shown a letter from Mr McDaid’s GP recommending that he be placed in a home with a larger bathroom.

Mrs McDaid said, “We have only been offered a couple of smaller places by the Housing Executive.

“The staff of the Executive have been trying to get me somewhere but I think they have not fully grasped my husband’s needs.”

She continued, “We currently live in a two bedroom and need the extra bedroom due to my daughter coming to stay with us.”

Mrs McDaid added, “My husband is very reliant on his scooter and uses it to get around. But it does not fit in the bathroom and it is to small for him to get around with a walker. The scooter is even too big for the halls as well and he can’t turn it, meaning that I have to lift it up and it’s very heavy.”

Strabane independent councillor Jason Barr has said he has contacted the Housing Executive and explained the McDaid’s situation.

He said, “I have contacted the Housing Executive about Maureen and her husband’s case and told them about their specific needs.

“There is currently a real need local for more housing and this is not the only case where people who are in need can not get access to appropriate property. I will continue to work with anybody who needs to gain access to a property that fits their needs.”

When contacted this week by the Chronicle, a Housing Executive spokesperson said, “We are in regular contact with this tenant.

“Our ‘patch manager’ visited the property last week and a full housing assessment was carried out – a direct exchange was also discussed, but the tenant ruled this out.

“The tenant’s areas of housing choice are high demand locations. Their current housing points total reflects the current situation.”