A STRABANE Dietetic support worker offers a glimpse into her working life, as Dieticians Week 2024 comes to a close.

In her spare time, Natasha Barr loves nothing more than forest walks, getting out in nature and camping trips with her two sons and dog. But day-to-day, Natasha spends her time helping patients understand their nutritional needs and control their dietary problems in her career as a Dietetic support worker.

Dietitians Week is an annual celebration of Dietitians, dietetics and those that work to support them which runs from June 3 until today (June 7).

Speaking with the Ulster Herald, Natasha shared what a day might look like as a Dietetic support worker.

“As a dietetic support worker within the acute and paediatric allergy teams I undertake a range of duties including clinical and administrative tasks, assisting the dietitians in their day to day roles,” said Natasha.

“Each morning begins preparing patient record cards for new patient referrals and updating any new blood results for patients on the dietitians list for that day. I complete patient telephone reviews and discuss action points with the dietitians.

“Working within acute I complete nutritional follow up reviews of patients already known to the dietitians. Reviews include checking food record charts, bowel movements, fluid balance charts, skin charts, patient weights and any current issues or recent plans for patient,” she continued.

“I also assist in oral food challenges in the paediatric day case unit two mornings a week and the ordering of oral nutritional supplements for the hospital once weekly ensuring adequate stock for each ward and keeping diet sheets/resources stock up to date and relevant.”

Sharing how she got into the line of work, Natasha continued, “I studied Food and Nutrition in University of Ulster and graduated in June 2013. In third year of the course I completed a 48 week placement in Tyrone County Hospital in the Diabetes Support team as a nutrition student so I always knew I wanted to work in a person centred care role.

“My course at University was 4 years in which the third year was a placement year. I graduated in BSc (Hons) Food and Nutrition in June 2013. I worked in community pharmacy as a dispensing assistant for nearly ten years. I interviewed for band 3 Dietetic support worker waiting list in February 2023 and was successful. I started my role in June 2023.”

Some key traits and characteristics which Natasha considers important in the role of Dietetic support worker are ‘compassion, empathy and excellent listening skills.’

“To be compassionate and show empathy to patients is vital as is to have excellent listening skills with patients and within your team.

“Organisational and time management is important as there is a variety of tasks to complete on a daily basis so being able to prioritise your workload is a must. “