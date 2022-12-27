Strabane family hit out at ‘black and disgusting’ mould

A STRABANE family have complained that their physical and mental health is worsening due to a prolonged exposure to “black and disgusting” mould in their Housing Executive home.

The McGraths from Castlemurray have claimed that they first reported the appalling conditions to the Executive almost a decade ago, after they first moved into the house. But despite repeated appeals, the only advice they were given was to “open your windows.”

Speaking out this week, the family are saying that their breathing is now taking a severe turn for the worse.

“I moved into this house ten years ago with my mum and my brother and, about a year after we moved in, mould began to develop, leaving the walls black and disgusting,” Aaron McGrath told WeAreTyrone.

“Beginning in one room first of all, the mould quickly began to spread and now it’s in most rooms of the house; I don’t think there’s one where mould hasn’t manifested itself. We complained to the Housing Executive straight away, and numerous times since, and the only advice we were given was ‘open your windows’. We have been opening the windows and we do, but still the mould has kept coming. It’s a disgrace we have to live like this, especially as it’s something which we have complaining about for so long.

“I live in the house with my older brother who is autistic and my mother who is suffering from a bleed on the brain. Everyone’s physical health, and especially our breathing, is taking a severe turn for the worse, which is even more detrimental on my mum and brother. My mum finds it difficult to talk to anyone for long as she’s constantly out of breath.”

Last month it was reported that a two-year-old boy in England died as a direct results of the black mould in the flat he lived in with his family. Awaab Ishak died in 2020, eight days after his second birthday.

Aaron’s mum Catherine added, “We can’t go on living like this. The Executive have been blaming us for our conditions, saying this is our fault – it isn’t. We open windows, of course we do, but the weather doesn’t always allow us to keep windows open, especially if you look at the past week. If we keep the windows open constantly, then any heating we have on goes right out the window – is there any point in trying to keep warm when the HE are telling us to open the windows?”

Aaron remarked that the family’s current living conditions have also taken a severe toll on their mental health.

“Every member of this household is depressed and it’s all because of having to live in the way we are. Something has to be done and done quickly, not only for our physical health but our mental health as well. We’ve asked to be downsized to a three bedroom house from our current four bedroom, but the Executive haven’t even given us an answer on that. We genuinely feel like the Housing Executive doesn’t care about us.”

WeAreTyrone contacted the Housing Executive, who has moved to refute the allegations by the McGraths. In a statement, a spokesperson said, “Regarding the Castlemurray property, we visited this location several times this year to inspect the building and carry out remedial work.

“Environmental Health officers also inspected the property and advised on condensation issues.

“We found that cavity wall insulation had broken down and this was replaced at the beginning of November. We also issued a further works order to clean internal walls with an anti-fungicidal wash and install a positive air ventilation system in the property. This work should be completed before the New Year.

“Advice was also provided to the tenant on the correct use of the central heating unit and the need to ventilate the property.

“The tenant made an application for transfer last Wednesday and this is being considered.”

The statement concluded with the Executive spokesperson saying, “Our priority is always to ensure our tenants live in safe, warm and dry homes.”