STRABANE: Man arrested and search carried out after police attack

A sixth man was arrested by detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit looking into the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane on Thursday, November 17, and a property was searched in Sion Mills.

The 50-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act yesterday, Tuesday, November 22, in the Strabane area, and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station, where he remains at this time.

A 38-year-old man arrested on Monday, as part of the same investigation, has been released following questioning.

Four men, aged 38, 36, 36, and 28, who were previously arrested, have also been released following questioning.

Detectives also conducted a search at a property in the Sion Mills area yesterday evening. A number of items were seized and taken away for further forensic examination.

The attempted murder investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.