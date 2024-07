A SCHOOL in Manchester which has produced two new Labour Party cabinet ministers, is being run by a former Strabane man, Mark McElwee.

Mr McElwee, whose family still live in the town is the principal of Parrs Wood High School which has been dubbed the ‘new Eaton’ after two of Keir Starmer’s new cabinet appointees attended the college.

Manchester Central MP Lucy Powell and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy both attended the state school in East Didsbury during the ‘80s and ‘90s.

They have now been appointed as the House of Commons Leader and the Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, respectively.

A former pupil at St Mary’s PS in Strabane, Mark McElwee told The Times that the school is ‘incredibly proud’ that two of its former students have now been named in Labour’s new cabinet.

He said, “Parrs Wood High School is incredibly proud of both Lucy Powell and Lisa Nandy. Being named in the new cabinet is a fantastic achievement and a testament to their hard work, which they always demonstrated during their time as pupils at our school.

“They are real role models and an inspiration for our students demonstrating that you can absolutely reach the top of your profession from a state school background. Parrs Wood has a core value of ‘community’ which is clearly aligned to both Lucy and Lisa’s important positions and we wish them the best as they take their roles forward in these challenging times.”

Commenting on X about having Parrs Wood High School alumni in the cabinet, Ms Powell said, “Yes two of us in the Cabinet went to the same comprehensive school in Manchester – pretty amazing really. I’m currently a parent there too!”