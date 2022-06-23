Strabane man charged with 158 offences of child sexual abuse

A STRABANE man charged with more than 150 offences relating to child sexual abuse is to appear before Dungannon Crown Court next month.

Gerard Murray (33), of Melvin Court, is facing a total of 158 charges against him involving multiple alleged victims.

The defendant is currently serving time on remand in Maghaberry prison while he waits for the case to proceed.

Murray is charged with 65 counts of taking or making an indecent photograph of a child, 27 counts of sexual communications with a child, 23 counts of causing or inciting a child aged between 13 and 16 to engage in a sexual activity and 13 counts of causing a child to watch a sex act.

He is further charged with nine counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of paying for sexual services of a child, seven counts of causing a person to engage in a sexual act, five counts of causing a child under 13 to watch a sexual act, three counts of possessing an indecent photograph, sexual assault of a child under 13, attempting to sexually assault a child under 13, harassment and blackmail.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between February 2016 and December 2021.

Murray appeared before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday, via videolink from Maghaberry prison, for a preliminary enquiry – the last stage before a case involving serious offences is transferred to a higher court.

A prosecutor told the court that, based on the papers submitted, the defendant had a case to answer.

Defence counsel, Stephen Mooney, instructed by solicitor Gary Black, did not make any contrary submissions at this stage.

District judge Steven Keown observed that he was satisfied the defendant had a case to answer.

Murray declined to answer the charges at this stage. He further declined, at this stage in proceedings, to give evidence himself, call any witnesses or tender a written statement of a witness.

The judge then remanded the defendant in custody to appear before Dungannon Crown Court for his arraignment on July 8.