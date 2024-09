Philip Smith, a 75-year-old Strabane man, has successfully completed a remarkable charity motorcycle ride from John O’Groats to Land’s End to raise funds for Christ Church, Strabane.

Riding his vintage 1951 Vincent motorcycle, Philip covered 2,135 miles, including his return to Strabane, in just 11 days. The journey avoided motorways, instead taking scenic A and B roads through England and Scotland.

This was Philip’s second time completing the journey, having first done it in 2013. This time, he was part of a group of 25 riders organized by the West Wiltshire Vintage Motor Cycle Club. The riders used a range of bikes, with the oldest being a 1936 BSA Empire Star.

Despite the physical demands of the trip, Philip described it as a fantastic experience but noted he won’t be attempting the ride again. He shared his enjoyment of riding through scenic towns and countryside and praised the good weather, except for a few rainy days. Philip expressed his satisfaction in completing the ride with his vintage bike, which didn’t break down once during the trip.

Mr Smith said, “It was a very enjoyable run, and I would highly recommend anyone who is interested in completing the ride to do so; however, at my age, I think doing it twice is enough for me.

“The weather was very good during the 11 days and that was a massive bonus. We only had a couple of days with bad rain and even then I was fine and wore my waterproofs. The scenery on the trip was very good as we did not travel via motorway and instead went via A and B roads. We traveled through a number of lovely small towns in Scotland and England and made a few stops throughout the day but the journey was mostly spent riding. The reason I wanted to do this challenging ride was to prove to myself that me and the bike could still do it, and we did. I love to ride motorcycles and have done so ever since getting my first bike, a little Honda 50 in the 1960s.”

Philip added, “I did most of the journey with three men on vintage bikes, Clive Chapman on his Triumph Terrier, Chris Jefferies on his Triumph Super Cub and Phil Keast on his Honda C90. We took the journey at our own pace and enjoyed the countryside, stopping for meals in the small villages. However, it was tougher than the last time I completed the journey ten years ago. The journey was tiring at times, but I got through it, and so did the bike.”

The charity ride raised £1,165, which will go towards new flooring and a heating system for Christ Church in Strabane. Philip thanked all those who have donated, emphasising that every contribution, no matter the size, is greatly appreciated. Donations are still being accepted for the church’s repair fund.

“All the money that has been raised so far will go to toward the cost of paying for new flooring and a new heating system at the Church,” said Philip.

“I would like to thank everybody who has donated so far. Every donation is very much appreciated no matter how small it might be.”