FOR lifelong Police Academy fan Anthony Duffy, a recent trip to Rhode Island Comic Con was nothing short of a dream come true.

Originally from Strabane and now living in Boston, Anthony had the chance to meet two of his childhood heroes, Police Academy stars Steve Gutenberg and Michael Winslow, describing the experience as incredible and unforgettable.

The event, which celebrates ‘80s and ‘90s pop culture, was a paradise for Anthony, who met an array of celebrities from his favourite era, including former WWE wrestler Lex Luger, actor Lee Majors, American Pie star Tara Reid, and Reno 911’s Thomas Lennon. But it was meeting the iconic cast of Police Academy that truly made the day special.

The Police Academy film series, a staple of ‘80s comedy, featured seven films released between 1984 and 1994. Known for its slapstick humour and quirky characters, the franchise achieved cult status, with stars like Steve Gutenberg and Michael Winslow gaining lasting fame. Winslow, a comedian known for his ability to create sound effects with his voice, portrayed the character Larvell Jones was a favourite of Anthony’s since childhood.

Speaking to the Chronicle Anthony said, “It was an amazing experience meeting the cast of Police Academy. They made me feel very special and as a mega-fan of the films that was incredible.

“Steve Gutenberg and Michael Winslow were both so nice to me and I told them about what a fan I was of their work.

“I spoke to Steve Gutenberg for quite a while and he signed a copy of his book for me.

“They say never meet your heroes but in the case of the Police Academy cast I would say do – they are all fantastic people.”