WEST TYRONE MLA Daniel McCrossan has made a touching tribute on social media after the sad passing of his mother on Friday.

Caroline Wray of Glenview Monor, Strabane, who was the mother of Daniel McCrossan, passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital on Friday at 1.30pm.

The Strabane MLA took posted a touching tribute on social media, describing his mother as ‘beautiful, kind, gentle, bubbly and wonderful’.

Advertisement

“I can’t put into words how much I loved her or how I will navigate life without her by my side, calling me about absolutely everything and anything or the wee messages first thing in the morning and at night,” said Daniel.

“We were so very close, as close as any mother and son could ever be and we had some amazing and happy adventures together. When I think on so many moments, I will smile and laugh to myself about some of the carryon. We hired campervans, booked holidays, took day trips, two seater scooters, weekends away – She did it all and she loved it.” “The two of us went to Torremolinos last year and it was special. She had me on boats, trains, horses and scooters and went everywhere and laughed, smiled and enjoyed it all together. I will never forget those moments, ever,” he added.

Caroline was the much loved mother of Leonie, Daniel, Richard, Dylan, Bonnie and the late Keith and a dearly loved grandmother of Ashton, Creed, Damarius, Dakota, Cora and Rogue. She was also the beloved daughter of Maise and the late Hugh Wray and sister of Martin, Raymond, Artie, Hugh-Boy, Christopher, Kevin, Paul, Lorraine, Bernadette, Jacqueline, Noeleen and the late Denise.

Daniel continued, “She loved each of us, she showed us every single day and was a really wonderful, loving Mummy who was always there for us and gave everything for us right to the day she closed her eyes.”

“She loved her grandchildren, and her wee Creed, she loved her family and her special sister Jacqui who was so kind and caring to her and her special friend Mary.

“She loved her home and garden and was so house proud. She loved getting her hair and nails done, her style and loved her wee dog Pumba and her games of bingo, her smoke, and she really loved her life. It was quiet and simple and exactly what she wanted.”

“Love you, Mum.” Daniel McCrossan finished his tribute with “Tell your mum you love her every day, because when the day comes that you can’t it hits hard.”

Caroline will be laid to rest on Monday with requiem mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane, at 10am followed by interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.