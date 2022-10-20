This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Strabane mother’s fears over child killer’s release

  • 20 October 2022
Strabane mother’s fears over child killer’s release
Mother of murdered schoolboy Kieran Hegarty gently holds a photograph of her son. DR20
Paul McElweeBy Paul McElwee - 20 October 2022
3 minutes read

Related articles:

Mica blocks Could Be In local Homes Council confirms service arrangements for Bank Holiday MLA slams ‘highest road defects in North’ Huge regret as meals on wheels falls victim to fuel price hikes

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY