Strabane mother’s fears over child killer’s release

A DISTRAUGHT Tyrone mother has revealed that she has been ‘living in fear’ after reports surfaced that the man who brutally killed her young son may in fact be back on the streets.

Strabane woman, Kate Browne, whose 11-year-old, Kieran Hegarty, was slain in 1994 by Brian Martin Doherty, has also admitted how she and her family are ‘afraid to open the door’ in case they come face-to-face with the child killer.

Doherty was jailed in 1995 for the vicious killing of young Kieran.

Following a trial, where the gut-wrenching detail of Kieran’s last moments were spelled out in horrific testimony, Doherty was convicted of the boy’s manslaughter, receiving a life sentence.

He was subsequently sent to Carstairs State Hospital in Scotland where he has remained ever since.

NERVES

“I’m living on my nerves after hearing the rumours two weeks ago,” Kate Browne admitted. “We all are.

“Kieran’s dad, who now lives in Belfast, told my daughters he had heard it from someone, whom he won’t name, that Brian Doherty is ‘out of the mental hospital where we was sent’. That news sent a chill down my spine, and the whole family have been on high alert ever since.

“The worry and fear is overwhelming. I’m afraid to open the door to anyone I don’t recognise. It’s been over 25 years since Doherty was put away. We have no idea what he even looks like these days; he could be anyone. You never know who is coming to your door, and I wouldn’t put it past him to find out where I live if he ever comes to Strabane.

“I wouldn’t like to think he would come back… but you never know.”

Today, Mrs Browne has nine grandchildren, some of whom are around Kieran’s age when he was killed, and one great-grandchild.

‘AFRAID’

She continued, “You’re afraid to let them out the door in case Doherty is in the area. The kids obviously want their freedom, but with this hanging over our heads, we have had to be extra careful. Most of the grandchildren know about what happened to Kieran, and know to be on their guard.

“Also, my daughter, Danielle, is epileptic and the news has caused a lot of stress, leading to seizures.”

Ms Browne is furious that there has been zero contact from the authorities, despite her attempts to try and find out information.

“If the rumours are true, and Doherty is out of hospital, then we should have been told. I don’t understand why we wouldn’t have been.

“I have been desperately seeking clarification for the past two weeks. I’ve had councillors and solicitors on the case, with no response from anyone. We need answers.

“But he should never be let out.”

‘ANSWERS’

Strabane independent councillor, Paul Gallagher, has echoed Ms Browne’s calls for answers.

He remarked, “Kate Browne’s family are completely in the dark as to this man’s mental health – does he blame Kate for his imprisonment?

“We don’t know this. If the family are excluded from the process, then they don’t know what problems may have been exacerbated in the past 30 years.”

The UH contacted both the state hospital in Carstairs, Scotland and the Department of Justice seeking clarification on Mr Doherty’s current status.

In correspondence, we asked whether Doherty was still in hospital or not, whether he was eligible for parole in the near future, and whether any restrictions were to be placed on his movements following any possible release.

A spokesperson for Carstairs responded, “Due to data protection/confidentiality, we are unable to provide any information on specific patients or staff, past or present.”

The DoJ had not issued any statement at the time of going to press