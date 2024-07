‘LOVE Local, Shop Local’ was the positive message promoted by children in Strabane recently when they were asked to take part in a colouring competition organised by Strabane BID.

The aim of the competition was to encourage pupils in local primary schools to become more aware of the benefits of supporting local businesses and the local area.

There were four categories in the competition and the winning pupils were as follows: In the Nursery-P1 category, Ollie Cooke, St Mary’s Primary School, Melmount Road; in the P2-P3 category, Tobiazs Ochman, St Mary’s Primary School, Melmount Road; in the P4-P5 category, Lexi Corrigan, Strabane Controlled Primary School; and in the P6-P7 category Grace Gallagher, St Catherine’s Primary School.

Advertisement

Each of the winners received a £50 Strabane Gift Card.

Congratulating the four young people on their achievements, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Lilian Seenoi Barr said, “Well done to all the winners, they have used their talents and creativity to help Strabane BID promote a very important message. It’s imperative that we encourage everyone, whatever age they may be, to spend their money in local shops so that it feeds back into our economy.

“Many of the children who took part in this competition will be the sons and daughters of Strabane business owners so they know first-hand how shopping local can affect families and their daily lives.”

l To find out more about the Strabane Gift Card go to lovestrabane.com