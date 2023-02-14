Strabane ratepayers facing 7.97 per-cent hike

STRABANE’s ratepayers are facing an almost eight per-cent hike to their bills, it has been announced.

Derry City and Strabane District Council agreed to raise household rates by 7.97 per-cent for the 2023/24 financial year following a tense meeting.

The proposal was met with opposition from several councillors, including Strabane’s Paul Gallagher.

He described the increase as ‘driving austerity on the people of this district who are facing great hardship’.

Cllr Gallagher added, “I see it as the parties in here pushing a Tory agenda and striking a rate that to me is worse than Maggie Thatcher. I’m saying to the people here in this chamber don’t do it, don’t accept this recommendation.”

Other councillors, such as Independent Cllr Raymond Barr, People Before Profit Cllr Shaun Harkin and Independent Alderman Graham Warke, also expressed their opposition to the increase, citing the current cost of living crisis and the difficulties faced by many households in the district.

The rates increase was ultimately proposed by Alliance Cllr Phillip McKinney and seconded by Sinn Féin Cllr Christopher Jackson.

Members voted to accept the recommended increase with 28 in favour and eight against.