Strabane residents forced to flee homes after rodent infestation

HORRIFIED Strabane people have been forced to move out of their homes due to a rat infestation.

A number of residents in the Lower Main Street area of the town this week claimed their lives are being made ‘impossible’ by the large number of rodents getting into their homes.

The Strabane Chronicle spoke to residents of Alexander Place who said that rats had been chewing through their ceilings and floors, and getting into their food.

The problem became so bad for mother-of-two, Toni McColgan, that she was forced to ask the Housing Executive for somewhere else to live.

Toni said, “I moved into the house just short of two years ago. I started hearing scratching noises just before Christmas of that year, and was pretty sure I had a mouse or rat in the attic.

“It all came to pass when, one morning, I opened my cupboard to get cereal for my child, and a rat was sitting there eating the box.”

“Since then rats have chewed through the floorboards of the house and, at one point last year, I was having pest control up to the house twice a week to remove dead vermin from traps.”

Toni added, “I asked the Housing Executive to put me on the list for a new home and this has been successful. It was impossible to live in the home as I could not allow my children in parts of the house in case they got bitten.”

Another resident of Alexander Place, Rhonda Madden, who has one child under a year old and another with non-verbal autism, said she was afraid to leave her kids alone in their home in case a rat ‘attacked’ them.

Rhonda said, “I always saw rats running around outside but, in the last six weeks, things have gotten really bad.

“In one day my father found four in traps in our attic. One was still alive and tried to bite him. My mother’s house is next door and they chew through her walls and left a large hole.

“You hear noises all night loud scratching. They seem to be travelling through the walls and through the attics of the neighbours.”

Rhonda said that she had made several complaints to the local council’s Environmental Health department, but not enough had been done by the organisation.

She added, “I have left so many messages with Environmental Health. When they get back to me they just said they are having meetings but nothing has been done so far.

“No one knows where these rats are coming from and we just want to be able to open our windows and not be scared one will jump in.”

Independent councillor Paul Gallagher visited residents of the street earlier this week. He said more needs to be done to help the residents.

Cllr Gallagher said, “This is a real problem for people living in Lower Main Street. All the statutory agencies, including council, Department for Infrastructure, Environmental Health and the Housing Executive, need to get together and ensure that a solution can be made to help these people.

“This is the 21st century and for people to be living in the middle of a vermin infestation is just wrong.”

Cllr Gallagher has also asked for any nearby businesses and food stores to ensure that all waste bins and food waste is stored correctly.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) website states “If you need to get rid of common pests in your property, like mice and bedbugs, your local council may be able to help you. Find out which pest control services your council may provide and get tips on preventing an infestation.”

However, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council told the Chronicle that the local authority is not directly responsible for pest control and does not provide any form of pest control treatment, such as the laying of bait or traps.

The spokesperson confirmed that the Environmental Health team had been contacted regarding sightings of rats in Strabane town centre and had provided residents with advice on measures to prevent and control the problem.

Further information on pest control is available on the council’s website.