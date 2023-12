Lidl officially opened its new £8m future-focused flagship Strabane store welcoming hundreds of shoppers to the new shopping experience just in time for Christmas.

The store was officially opened by Strabane’s own Hugo Duncan, accompanied by his band Country Harmony, who provided a lively welcome for shoppers eager to see the new store and snap up opening day deals along with the weekly shop.

Lidl’s Strabane store team also welcomed representatives from Knockavoe School and Strabane Community Group who both received cheque donations as part of the new store opening celebrations.

‘Wee man from Strabane’ Hugo Duncan said, “It’s been an honour to open the new Lidl Northern Ireland store and welcome shoppers through the doors this morning with a bit of Country Harmony. Lidl has been a household name here for more than twenty years and a real staple in the local community so it’s great that shoppers can now enjoy this impressive new store.”

The new state-of-the-art concept store represents an investment by of more than £8 million into the local community, replacing its former store at Bradley Way which was constructed in 2002.

The highly anticipated new store opening also marks a new milestone in Lidl’s plans for wider regeneration of Strabane Retail Park.

Lauren Lavery, Lidl Northern Ireland Strabane Store Manager said, “Lidl has been serving the people of Strabane for more than twenty years and I am delighted to unveil our brand new store which offers customers a significantly improved shopping experience in a bright, modern and sustainable new store.

“It’s great to see so many shoppers in the store today and we look forward to welcoming many more customers through our doors this Christmas and beyond.”