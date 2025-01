A STRABANE woman who stole two karaoke machines during a thieving spree has claimed she took them for her ex-partner.

Bridget McDonagh (33), of Lisnafin Park, was sentenced on multiple theft charges.

Strabane Magistrates Court heard that McDonagh stole £366.32 worth of goods from multiple stores across the town on dates between December 2023 and June of 2024.

Advertisement

The defendant was seen on CCTV or identified by staff at various stores taking the items and leaving without paying.

When she was arrested she made full admissions at interview and accepted that the offences occurred whilst she was on bail for other matters.

The court was told that compensation was sought by the impacted businesses.

Defence counsel Joe McCann said that McDonagh had a limited but relevant criminal record, including conditional discharges for previous thefts.

Mr McCann explained that McDonagh claimed she was stealing for her partner at the time, who would then sell on the stolen goods.

He further explained that the the stolen goods were not ‘every day essentials’, making reference to two karaoke machines.

Mr McCann said, “I don’t know why anyone would need two karaoke machines – I don’t even know why you would need one.”

Advertisement

Credit for McDonagh’s guilty plea was sought with the acceptance that she did not benefit from the stolen goods.

District judge Oonagh Mullan sentenced McDonagh to six months in custody, suspended for 12 months, alongside compensation order of £366.32 for the effected businesses.