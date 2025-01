A Strabane mother has expressed her joy as long-awaited work began on a ramp which will significantly improve accessibility for her disabled son.

Joanne McNamee, whose son Kayden is non-verbal, autistic, and a wheelchair user, has been asking the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) for years to have the ramp installed outside their Ballycolman home.

Without it, Kayden has had to take a longer route to reach his school bus, as the quickest path involves navigating steps he cannot climb.

Advertisement

Initially, the DfI told Joanne that the family would need to fund the ramp themselves.

However, after persistent lobbying by Joanne and support from local representatives, the DfI reversed its decision, with construction beginning on Monday.

Joanne said, “I honestly thought this was never going to happen and I’m delighted that it finally has come true.

“I saw men out there this morning after seeing Kayden to school but had no idea what they were doing until I asked. When I realised they were here to start work on the ramp I couldn’t believe it, I was so happy.

“I emailed DfI back on October/November time and was told that the work would begin early this year. I had been told the same the year previous so didn’t think much of it really.

“So I was shocked when I saw the men there this morning. Kayden also saw the workmen when he came back; I don’t think he understood what was going on but I am sure he’ll soon realise once the ramp is finished and we don’t have to go the long way anymore.”

Joanne received backing in her fight for a ramp from local independent councillor Raymond Barr as well as the previous Children’s Commissioner for Northern Ireland Koulla Yiassouma and the current incumbent, Chris Quinn.

Advertisement

She credits them all for helping in making the ramp a reality.

Joanne added, “The ramp will completely transform our lives. Now Kayden will be able to get up and down to the school bus with no problem. I could end up running after Kayden now! This news has just made my day; I’ve been walking around with a smile on my face since this morning!”

Cllr Barr echoed Ms McNamee’s sentiments.

“I am delighted that work on this vial piece of equipment has finally begun. It has been a long time coming, too long, but it is a step in the right direction and, hopefully, will be completed soon.”