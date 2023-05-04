String of recent car attacks in Strabane condemned

The latest act of vandalism in what has turned out to be a string of attacks on cars in the Ballycolman, has been condemned.

Speaking this week after being contacted by a resident on the estate who has had their car damaged by a long scrape, Cllr Paul Gallagher believes people should refrain from immediately lodging the blame with young people.

“I was contacted by a man on the estate a few days ago who came out one morning last week to find that his car had been badly scratched by what looks like a key,” Cllr Gallagher explained.

“Needless to say, he’s very upset at the attack on his car. He has no idea why it has happened either; to the best of his knowledge, there have been no fall-outs with anyone.”

Following reports of this incident, other residents in the area have voiced their concerns over similar attacks.

“One resident reported how she has had her car scratched, and the wing mirror was kicked off, while another said they had both sides of their car scratched in an incident last year.”

Cllr Gallagher continued, “There’s always a feeling that whenever something like this happens, then it’s the fault of youngsters.

“Although that may be true in some cases, I don’t believe it’s the case all the time. I don’t condemn young people for something I don’t know they may have done, and I believe others should also not be so quick to judge.”