Substantial damage caused to car after vandals ‘bounce’ on its roof

SUBSTANTIAL damage was caused to a car parked at the top of Sally’s Hill in Omagh on Saturday night. The owner of the vehicle returned from working a shift in a near-by bar to find someone had walked up the bonnet of her car, before proceeding to bounce on the roof of it.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald the woman’s father explained, “They didn’t just walk over the roof, they stopped and jumped on it. With it happening on a Saturday night/Sunday morning we have no real idea of the cost yet, but people in the car trade who have seen it think the insurance company may write it off.

“It was such a shock to come out and find the car like that, shock and anger really. Here she was in working to try and earn some money to come out and find her car vandalised like that,” he added.

“There is CCTV in the area so we are hopeful of catching whoever did this.”

A PSNI spokesperson explained, “Police received a report of criminal damage to a car parked at the James Street area of Omagh. Sometime between 5.15pm on Saturday May 28, and 3am on Sunday, May 29 a white coloured Citroen DS3 parked in the area was damaged. Anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1022 29/05/22.”