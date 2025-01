THREE students from Tyrone have been recognised for their outstanding academic achievements at the Enniskillen Campus of the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

Nadia Donnelly, from Omagh, was awarded the Vaughan Trust Award for attaining the highest marks in the first year of the BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Management.

Meanwhile, Grace McIvor, from Beragh, and Lily Lowry, from Bready, were also presented with Vaughan Trust Awards for their exceptional performance in the Level 3 Diploma in Work-based Agriculture program.

CAFRE, which provides high-quality education in agriculture and equine management, has a long-standing partnership with the Vaughan Trust.

Since 1975, the Trust has supported top-performing students at the Enniskillen Campus, recognising their dedication and hard work.

These awards not only celebrate academic excellence but also offer crucial support, enabling students to further their studies and careers in the agricultural and equine sectors.

CAFRE continues to deliver a wide range of part-time and full-time courses designed to foster development and innovation in agriculture.