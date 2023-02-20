Surge in attacks on members of the police force

PSNI officers say that being ‘spat on, kicked, head-butted, punched and bitten’ is becoming a more regular occurrence for members of the force.

As assaults on police officers reach a new high, two policewomen serving locally have shared their experiences.

Just last weekend, six police officers were assaulted in Strabane, three of them female.

One of these officers says during her 15 years of service she has been assaulted around a dozen times, from being spat at and kicked at. She says she’s also been threatened with violence including having glass bottles waved in her face, along with verbal abuse.

She told the Tyrone Herald, “I would ask them to remember we are human beings as well. We have families too, and we’re doing our job. We don’t deserve to be assaulted.”

Meanwhile, an officer based in Mid Ulster has recalled how what happened to her last year, in the space of 10 to 15 seconds, was enough to make her consider leaving her job.

The officer was dealing with a man arrested in relation to a road traffic collision who became violent. She says when dealing with him, he put his hands around her neck and tried to strangle her before punching her, leaving her with facial injuries.

The officer said, “It’s a lot easier to talk about now but, at the time, I felt embarrassed as this was just a regular call.

“I wanted to join the police since I was 16, but I wanted to leave after that happened. But, for all the horrible days, you get the good days too. I’m glad I stayed on.”

According to statistics released by the PSNI on Friday, assaults on officers with injury have increased year-on-year from 516 from April 2018 to March 2019 to 911 from April 2021 to March 2022.

From April 2022 to this year to date, there have been 923.

The head of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland has called on tougher sentencing to deter people from these attacks.

UNACCEPTABLE

Liam Kelly, Police Federation for Northern Ireland chair, said, “Attacks and assaults on our officers are increasing in frequency, and that is wholly unacceptable.

“We know of too many cases where officers were hospitalised with horrendous injuries.

“Some have been forced to retire through ill health. Scores of officers are unable to work as they recover at home.

“This means reduced levels of service to the public, which no one wants. It also places heavy pressure on colleagues who take on the additional workload.

“We have to see deterrents that make assailants think twice of spitting, biting, kicking and head-butting officers.

“Tougher sentencing by the courts is urgently required.”