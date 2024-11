A LOCAL survivor of sexual abuse has praised the support she received from a charity that has helped thousands of victims across the North over the last four decades.

‘Grace’, not her real name, has chosen to share her story as Nexus marks its 40th anniversary. As a symbol of solidarity, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council lit up the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh light blue on Monday evening.

Since April 2023, more than 100 individuals from the Fermanagh and Omagh Council area have turned to Nexus, either by referral or through self-referral, seeking solace, guidance, and healing from the trauma of sexual abuse.

Advertisement

‘Grace’ said, “I was given six months of counselling back in 2016 after seeking justice through the court for a rape attack when I was a teenager.

“The entire court experience completely re-victimised me… five days in the witness box 14 feet away from the perpetrator left me with severe PTSD and depression. I was suicidal and had completely given up and given in to the trauma that I had blocked out for most of my life.

“My counsellor at Nexus was like a bright shining light in a world of darkness for me. She rebuilt me and held a mirror up to show what she could see and what I was struggling to see.

“She believed in me so much and encouraged me to move forward and in my future to help others, she believed even then I was a warrior and could inspire others.”

‘Grace’ added, “I owe my life to my counsellor and Nexus. It was the only thing that got me out of my bed every week until I was able to rejoin life again. This is exactly what prompted me to start my counselling training. I will be forever grateful to you all.”