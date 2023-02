SDLP Torrent Councillor Malachy Quinn, has condemned what appears to be an attempt to deliberately poison animals in Drumcraine Forest just outside Stewartstown.

Three dogs have died from what is suspected to be food dipped in anti-freeze. Police confirmed to WeAreTyrone that they are investigating the incident.

Speaking on the suspected poisoning Cllr Quinn said, “I am absolutely disgusted to hear that someone has set out to deliberately harm animals. These individuals have targeted a local forest park, somewhere they know that is used quite regularly by dog owners, and sought to cause the maximum damage that they can. This has resulted in the heart breaking death of at least three dogs. There is anger in the community about this, and I urge anyone with information to come forward.” Advertisement Continuing Cllr Quinn said, “Four Years ago I started the campaigned for an Animal Cruelty Register across the UK and Ireland and for harsher sentences for those convicted of harming animals. Those behind this incident need to caught, they need to be severely punished. I would urge anyone walking their dogs in Drumcraine or anywhere local to please be vigilant and report anything suspicious.£

Police confirmed they had received a report this morning (Saturday, February 18) of a suspected dog poisoning in the Drumcairne Forest area of Stewartstown.