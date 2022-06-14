Suspected drink driver arrested after road collision

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a two-vehicle road collision between Victoria Bridge and Castlederg yesterday afternoon.

Police say the crash on Fyfin Road was reported shortly after 2pm. No serious injuries were reported at the time, however, two women and a man involved in the collision were taken to hospital as a precaution.

A 41-year-old man remains in police custody this morning after he was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath.

Advertisement

Sergeant Harkin said, “Anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured what occurred on their dash cam, is asked to call us on 101, quoting reference number 979 of 13/06/22.”

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/