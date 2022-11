Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded to a call at 2:11pm today (November 6) after a member of staff from Tesco, Cookstown reported a smell of gas.

NIFRS representative said, “We recieved a call at 2:11pm from a Tesco employee reporting a smell of gas. We performed a precautionary gas reading in which nothing showed up on the monitor and left the scene at 3:20pm.”

Tesco will remain closed for the remainder of the day while they internally investigate the incident.