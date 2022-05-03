Suspended prison term imposed after altercation with Strabane court staff

A 37-YEAR-OLD man has received a suspended jail term for using disorderly behaviour outside Strabane courthouse more than three years ago.

Gerard Scarlett, whose address was given as HM Prison Maghaberry, initially claimed that a security guard pushed him and he nearly fell down the steps at the front of Strabane courthouse on February 21, 2019.

But CCTV footage later obtained by police showed no evidence of the alleged push. Instead, Scarlett could be seen acting as the aggressor in an altercation with courthouse staff.

Advertisement

At a sitting of Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday, a defence lawyer acting on Scarlett’s behalf entered a guilty plea to using disorderly behaviour on the Derry Road on February 21, 2019.

The court heard that, on the date in question, the defendant informed police he had been assaulted at Strabane courthouse. He claimed he was refused entry by a security guard, whom he named.

Scarlett alleged the guard, a former police officer, had then pushed him, causing him to nearly fall down the courthouse steps.

no evidence

But, when police officers viewed CCTV footage of the incident, they could see no evidence of the push.

The footage showed Scarlett remonstrating with staff at the top of the steps. Due to his aggressive nature, other members of the public were prevented from accessing the building.

At one point, the guard can be seen lightly touching the defendant’s right elbow, but he does not react.

Advertisement

The court heard there was no evidence of security staff pushing him down steps contained on the CCTV footage.

Deputy District Judge, John Connolly, observed that the offence took place at Strabane courthouse and a message had to go out that behaviour like this would not be tolerated.

The judge imposed an eight-week prison term, which he then suspended for 12 months.