‘Things always work out in the end’…These are the reassuring words of talented Drumquin singer-songwriter, Luke Bell, who is gearing up to release his first ever single, aptly titled ‘You’ll Be Okay’.

Luke is a well-known face in the local music scene, playing cover gigs across the bars and pubs of West Tyrone.

However, the young musician is not as well known for playing his original material… until now, and he tells us that his debut track is a thoughtful ballad inspired by some of his favourite artists.

Advertisement

Indeed, it is reminiscent of many alternative pop bands from the early 2000s, with hints of John Mayer and Coldplay thrown in for good measure.

Speaking to the UH, Luke said he was excited to hear feedback about his new song, which is, by all means, a feast for the ears with layers of hooks and crescendos.

“I can’t wait for people to hear ‘You’ll be Okay’,” he said. “I really enjoyed recording it in Belfast, and it will be released on August 16.

“It is a pop song, and is inspired by John Mayer and music from the mid 2000s.

“You’ll be Okay has a bit of a message as well, which is that no matter what you can do anything as long as you persevere and work hard. Everything always works out.”

It is certainly been a busy 2024 for the experienced musician, who embarked on a short trip to America earlier this year, where he played shows in in Jacksonville, Florida.

He is also a member of local band, the 4 AM Club, who have a number of recordings available on their SoundCloud page, and play shows locally.

Advertisement

‘I’ll Be Okay’ by Luke Bell is available on all streaming services from August 16. To find out more about Luke and his music, you can follow him on Instagram at: luke_bell_singsongtime.