BRINGING to life the rich and poignant history of the Omagh Workhouse is the aim of an upcoming evening of history and storytelling, hosted by Omagh Heritage Forum.

The informative presentation, titled ‘Omagh Workhouse Remembered’ will take place on Thursday, June 13 at 7.30pm at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.

The free-of-charge talk will be delivered by group member, Kenneth Collins, who will first set the scene by exploring the era prior to the workhouse, explaining the critical differences between a poor house and a workhouse.

Attendees will gain insight into the socio-economic conditions that led to the establishment of workhouses, and the pivotal role they played in society.

Following this introduction, Ken will delve into the meticulous design and layout of the Omagh Workhouse, offering a detailed visual and narrative account.

His presentation will paint a vivid picture of the daily life within the workhouse, revealing the realities.

The journey doesn’t end with the closure of the workhouse.

Ken will shed light on the aftermath, drawing from his personal experiences as an apprentice joiner in 1948 and later as a surveyor.

His unique perspective provides a rare glimpse into the workhouse’s transformation and legacy.

This evening promises to be one that will draw attention to the Omagh Workhouse’s impact on the life and times in Omagh, as well as its enduring legacy.

Ken has dedicated extensive research to uncovering the many themes and stories that define this historical landmark.

His research-based account will provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the workhouse’s role and significance.

Whether you are a history enthusiast, a student, or simply curious about the past, this event offers a rare opportunity to immerse yourself in the compelling history of the Omagh Workhouse.

Indeed, the workhouse played an important role in the life of Omagh, although it was a place no-one wanted to end up in. You are invited to this free event, but tickets should be booked through the venue’s website. For booking information and more details, please visit: www.struleartscentre.co.uk