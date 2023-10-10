TC Autos £2.5M expansion to create over 60 new jobs in Omagh

AN OMAGH based business is planning on expanding its current premises on the Killyclogher Road which could create up to 60 new jobs.

TC Autos is planning to develop its present site at the Killyclogher Road in Omagh, with the anticipation of creating a substantial number of new full-time and part-time job positions.

The project will involve renovating and expanding a section of the existing main building.

Advertisement

The devleopment will cost £2.5M and will include provision for a convenience store and main trunk road services area and is to include a new state-of-the-art electric vehicle charging park and fuel forecourt.

One of the directors of TC Autos, Edward Maguire, said, “Our roots run deep in this community spanning more than five decades. During this time, we’ve witnessed the extraordinary transformation of this area into the vibrant flourishing community it is today. Looking back to 1971, when our father Claude first started, it’s remarkable to see how our business has also flourished, evolved and grown with the support of the local community. This most recent undertaking is in direct response to the evolving needs of that community, but also to meet the needs of thousands of daily passing travellers on what is now an extremely busy thoroughfare”.

Edward continues, “Our existing motor trade operation continues to perform well despite difficult market conditions and this new development will only serve to complement and support our core motor trade business”.

TC Autos will star by making over its Kia franchise, this will be closely followed with the creation of a new used car forecourt to the Cookstown side and more development to its workshop and servicing facilities.

Thereafter it is expected that the new retail development could become operational within a span of two years.

In closing Edward stated, “We’re undoubtedly entering a new and dynamic phase, and we have firm confidence that this forthcoming project will establish a crucial facility for this bustling thoroughfare and a much-welcomed enhancement to this side of Omagh”.