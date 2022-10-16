Tea dance helps raise funds for boy with spinal condition

A TEA dance has been held at Drumragh GAA this weekend as part of an ongoing campaign to help a young boy from outside Omagh continue travelling to America for potentially life-saving medical treatment.

Three-year-old Jamie McGoldrick, from Clanabogan, was born with an advanced form of scoliosis – a condition that causes the spine to twist and curve, which, in serious cases, can be fatal without the correct medical attention.

Every eight weeks, Jamie and his parents board a plane to Philadelphia where he is refitted with yet another body brace.

It is an arduous and expensive routine, but one which Jamie’s parents, Teresa and Brendan, are determined to stick with to help get their son’s condition under control, and give him the best chance possible to grow into a healthy and happy person.

Jamie’s mother, Teresa, told the UlsterHerald why this treatment is crucial to the maintenance of Jamie’s health, and how dependent they are on fundraising, and the generosity of our local community.

CUTTING EDGE

“Every eight weeks, we have to travel to Shriners Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia for this cutting edge scoliosis treatment,” began Teresa.

To look at Jamie sitting on his mother’s knee, you would never suspect that underneath his wee hoodie is a hard-shelled, full body brace that he has to wear permanently.

“After Jamie was red-flagged at Musgrave Hospital as a very serious case, we knew we had to get him seen to fast,” she continued.

There was nothing available in Ireland that suited, so, acting upon the advice of a few friends, Teresa and Brendan made the decision to go to Shriners Children’s Hospital.

“When we got to Shriners, they told us that this was one of the most severe cases of scoliosis that they had taken on,” said Teresa.

Jamie’s curve is over 70 degrees. This is considered severe, and could at some point pose a critical threat to his heart and lungs.

“Jamie has to keep his brace on 24/7, but he is usually quite good with it.

“However, of course there are times when he does cry, and all we can do is try our best to console him,” said Teresa.

‘GENEROUS’

But, despite Jamie’s serious condition, his mother remains hopeful, and part her optimism is fuelled by how generous local people have been up until this point.

“There has already been so much money donated to allow Jamie to keep travelling to receive his treatment.

“We are so thankful to every singe person who has parted with their money for the sake of Jamie’s health, and also his future,”she said.

But there was one special person who Teresa felt compelled to thank more than almost anybody else, Brendan’s cousin, Clare Greenaway.

“Clare has done so much fundraising for us, and I hope she knows how appreciative we are for everything.

“I hope to thank her properly some day.”