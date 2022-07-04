Teenager avoids jail for spitting at officer during raucous Covid party

JUST three people have been apprehended over a raucous birthday party involving up to 50 youths in Dungannon in contravention of the Covid restrictions last year, when police officers were pelted with rocks and stones.

Further details of the illegal celebration were revealed as a Dungannon teenager narrowly avoided being sent to jail for a series of offences linked to the party.

Jason Alin, from Lisnahull Park in Dungannon, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour, resisting police, breaching the Covid regulations and assaulting a police officer.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that the 18-year-old had spat at a police officer during the confrontation.

A public prosecutor said, “Police were tasked to a report of 40 to 50 youths on the street of Killyneil Road, Dungannon on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10pm. There was shouting and voices coming from a forested area at the end of the road.

“Only one male was observed running through the trees back towards Coolhill Mews. Police drove into the development and observed a large gathering in a garage.”

Police were informed by the householder that this was a birthday party for a 19-year-old which “had got out of hand”.

Officers then entered the property and found people hiding in every room of the house.

The court heard that as police attempted to gather the partygoers together, they spilled on to the street. Police then came under attack with rocks being thrown from the direction of the trees.

“The majority of the attendees at the party were heavily intoxicated and those outside became aggressive at police presence,” the police prosecutor told the court.

Alin had left the house despite being informed he had breached the Covid regulations. It was stated that he was combative and began fighting with officers.

Huge numbers

As the trouble escalated, Alin was arrested for assaulting a police officer and then spat in the face of an officer. When he was brought to the ground by police, other youths attacked police.

Despite the huge numbers attending the party and the serious outbreak of violence, the court heard that just two other people were given ‘informed warnings’.

District Judge Peter Magill expressed his surprise that so few people have been prosecuted over the Covid party.

“Mr Alin, these are extremely serious matters. There was a party going on in the middle of Covid… that should not have been happening,” he said.

“But what is really serious, is that you spat on a police man, in the middle of a pandemic. You must understand that this court has imposed sentences of four months’ immediate imprisonment for doing that very act. Do you understand me?

“You hope to go to university. You could have ruined your life. You pleaded guilty… had you not done so, I would have sent you to jail today for four months.

“There were a lot of people there, they should all be before a court too, but many of them probably won’t be.

“I am going to take an exceptional course in the understanding that this will never, ever, ever happen again.”

Sentencing Alin, the District Judge imposed a £100 fine for disorderly behaviour plus an offenders’ levy of £15, £100 for resisting police, £100 for the Covid breach, and £100 fine for assault on the police officer along with £250 compensation to the police officer.

“Count your lucky stars that I don’t want to wreck your chances of a university career,” the District Judge added.