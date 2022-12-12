Teenager’s death no longer ‘unexplained’ says PSNI

THE PSNI has said that the death of 15 year-old Matthew McCallan from Dungannon is no longer being treated as ‘unexplained.’

His body was found in the Tattyreagh Road area of Fintona shortly before 12 noon on Monday December 5 last.

But now, following the results of the post-mortem examination, the PSNI have said that the death of the teenager is also now not being treated as suspicious.

“Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s devastated family at this time and we are trying to provide these answers for them,” said Detective Inspector, Michael Winters from Criminal Investigation Department.

The PSNI have now appealed to anyone with CCTV from the Loughmuck Road, Edergole Road, Tullycunny Road, Blackfort Road and Tattyreagh Road to get in contact with them.

“I am also appealing for anyone who was driving on these roads between 1am and 5am on Sunday December 4 and who were using dashcam to speak to police.”

The McCallan family last week criticised the PSNI investigation. The early stages of the probe have now been referred to the Police Ombudsman.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral for Matthew in the Church of St Malachy’s in Edendork on Sunday.