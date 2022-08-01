Telecommunication workers strike for fairer pay

BT and Openreach employees across Tyrone have continued industrial action today (Monday) as they continue their struggle for better pay.

On Friday, as part of a wider 40,000 strong strike across the UK, Openreach employees formed a picket line outside the company’s Omagh premises.

A larger demonstration took place in Enniskillen.

Advertisement

Speaking from the picket line on Friday, Gary Scott, an Omagh man who is an Openreach employee and representative of Communication Workers Union (CWU), said, “We need a substantial wage increase to survive this cost-of-living crisis.

“We are striking for a cost-of-living pay rise,” said Mr Scott.

“Times are hard at the minute and everybody is struggling. We are just looking for some recognition from the company of the hard work we do.”

The strike follows BT Group management’s imposition of a £1,500 per year pay increase for employees earlier this year which, in the context of inflation levels hitting 11.8 per-cent last month, represents a significant real-term pay cut.

CMU have said, “This is despite the company making £1.3 billion in annual profit, shareholder profit of £750 million, and Philip Jansen, the company’s CEO, taking home a £3.5 million pay package – a 32 per-cent wage increase.

“They’re using Swiss banks while our members use food banks,” they said.

The CWU have also claimed that BT managers are engaging in “pathetic and desperate” efforts to undermine the strikes, accusing managers of attempting to “use misinformation to dissuade workers from taking part in the strike action.”

Advertisement

They allege their bosses have told a “litany of lies” including, “wrongly telling apprentices that they are not authorised to strike; wrongly telling non-union members that their participation is illegal; and wrongly telling workers that management must be informed of their decision to take strike action.”

It remains unclear what further action will be taken if a resolution if not reached.