Ten mature trees to be replaced in Cookstown

TEN trees in Cookstown town centre are set to be replaced this month due to poor conditions relating to disease and drought.

Mid Ulster District Council have contracted Sprout Plants to replace the trees, with work set to commence between January 22 and 27. A representative from Mid Ulster Council has been in contact with business owners in the affected areas, advising them on the plans.

Works are set to take place on January 22 in the William Street area – McConnell’s and Style Boutique – between 8am and 4pm, with a single lane closure expected to facilitate traffic.

Advertisement

Any further work required on William Street will commence on January 23 and 24.

Other trees which were installed on the Fairhill Road as part of the Public Realm Scheme in 2017 will be replaced, with work set to commence between January 23 until January 27 with no traffic management required.

The move has been welcomed by local councillor, Trevor Wilson, who has asked the public to be patient as it will be “worth it in the long run,” further expressing hopes that the works will not cause too much inconvenience for businesses or residents.

Councillor Wilson also stated that the trees have enhanced Cookstown town centre for many years, describing them as “a good thing for the town’s overall appearance, especially during the summer months.”