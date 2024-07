MANUFACTURING giant Terex is planning a reduction in workforce with more than 100 jobs at risk across its sites in County Tyrone.

In a statement released this afternoon,Terex confirmed that it has initiated a consultation process with staff, citing unfavourable marketing conditions.

It is understood that the US-owned company is seeking to up to 130 roles redundant across its premises in Omagh and Dungannon.

The statement said: “As Terex continues to navigate market fluctuations, we have observed that the extraordinary surge in demand and backlog following the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in outstanding performance in 2023, has now stabilised.

“This has led to reduced demand from key global markets. As a consequence, Terex has carefully reassessed its operational needs to align with the current market conditions and ensure viability and competitiveness of the business going forward.

“Several actions have been taken, including non-replacement of job roles and reducing overtime and travel.

“This review has now led to the difficult decision to begin a consultation process with our team members, which will involve a reduction of our workforce.”