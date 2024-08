THE Tyrone staff of global manufacturing giants, Terex, have helped to raise more than £2,000 in memory of Cahir O’Hagan.

Cahir was the beloved brother of Paul O’Hagan, business development manager for EvoQuip, which produces compact crushing and screening equipment at Terex Dungannon and Omagh sites.

Led by the EvoQuip team, the fundraiser was in aid of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) and aimed to celebrate Cahir’s life, who sadly passed away from CF in October 2023, while also raise awareness and funds to combat this challenging disease.

The funds were raised on the EvoQuip stand via an ‘It’s a Knock Out’ (punching machine) challenge at the recent Hillhead quarrying exhibition in England, along with donations from Terex colleagues across the its sites in the North.

All money raised has been donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, dedicated to advancing research and developing treatments for those affected by CF.

Witnessing Cahir’s battle with CF has deeply-impacted his family’s perspective on the disease, particularly for Paul, who has become an advocate for increased research, funding, and awareness.

“On behalf of my family and myself, I want to thank everyone who so kindly donated to this worthy cause, raising a grand total of £2,050, especially the EvoQuip team, who united their efforts to support me in honouring Cahir’s memory,” Paul said.

“Through efforts like these, I hope for a future where CF is better understood and managed, and where essential medications are accessible to all CF patients, regardless of their specific strain.

“Cahir’s spirit continues to guide us, inspiring his vision of a world where CF no longer dictates the course of any life.”