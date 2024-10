The Truth Recovery Independent Panel is asking local people harmed – directly or indirectly – by Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses in the North (1922 – 1995) to come forward and provide testimonies to help inform a future public inquiry.

The 10-person panel is carrying out an independent truth recovery process into the operations of these institutions and their practices.

Once this process is complete, the findings – which will largely be based on information contributed by members of the public – will form part of the evidence considered in any prospective public inquiry.

In a statement supplied to this newspaper, the Truth Recovery Independent Panel said, “Testimony-gathering is an important part of our work. Responding to victim-survivors’ desire to share their lived experiences in a non-adversarial forum, the panel has established a sensitive and carefully designed approach, using specially trained testimony facilitators.

“(We) would like to hear from: Anyone who has been directly impacted by one or more of these institutions and/or their related pathway and practices, including the adoption and care systems; family members of those directly impacted; anyone who has worked, volunteered or lived in close proximity to one of these institutions and can share any relevant information, knowledge or memories about them or their practices.”

The appeal is open to people across Ireland, the UK and wider world.

If you would like to find out more, the panel will be hosting an information event in Omagh’s Silver Birch Hotel on October 8 from 6pm – 9.30pm.

There will also be information evenings in Newry’s Canal Court Hotel on October 16 from 6pm – 9.30pm, Belfast’s Europa Hotel from 2pm – 4pm and 6pm – 8pm on October 22, and finally in Derry’s City Hotel from 2pm – 4pm and 6pm – 8pm on October 30.

Commenting on what should be expected from these drop-in sessions, a spokesperson for the panel said, “(Each event) will be an opportunity to meet panel members and testimony facilitators, who can discuss giving testimony and answer any questions people may have. There will also be a chance to learn more about the panel’s work gathering relevant records held by institutions and organisations. To date, the panel has obtained over 4,500 records which are being processed. The panel is also finalising guidance to help victims-survivors and family members access information held about them.”

Truth Recovery Independent Panel Victim-Survivor Representative Maria Cogley explained, “This is the chance to have what happened to us put on record and for many of us, where choice was part of the problem in our experiences, it is crucial that we are able to give testimony in whatever form we choose whether that is oral or written. Regardless of how we give testimony, the panel will ensure we are treated with the utmost sensitivity, care and respect.

“This is the opportunity for people to tell their story in full, however they like, without being questioned or challenged. So many people are living in the shadow of shame and guilt, and it is not theirs to carry.”

If you would like to give your testimony or want to find out more, please contact the Truth Recovery Independent Panel by email (testimony@independentpanel.org.uk) or phone (028 9052 0263).