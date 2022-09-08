Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96

QUEEN Elizabeth II, has died at her home in Balmoral this afternoon, ending the longest reign by any British Monarch.

Queen Elizabeth has been on the British throne since 1952 and celebrated her platinum jubilee earlier this year.

Her beloved husband Prince Philip passed away last year after more than seventy years of marriage.

It was reported earlier this week that her health had worsened and that the Monarch’s mobility had been affected. She was unable to attend a meeting of the Privy Council.

Queen Elizabeth, last visited Omagh in 2002 as part of her Golden Jubilee tour. During her visit, she spoke to a number of family members of the people who died in the 1998 bombing.

With the Queens death her eldest son and former Prince of Wales Charles is the new King.

In a statement on social media The Royal Family said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”