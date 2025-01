THE Department for Infrastructure (DfI) decided not to remove controversial Israeli flags from the Hospital Road in Omagh after being told by the PSNI that such a move would ‘increase community tensions.’

Around a dozen flags which were erected on the busy road last year and have remained up since then. The matter was raised at a meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in December.

DfI’s Western Division Network manager, Harry Gallagher, said the issue came to light after they were contacted by a member of the public.

Advertisement

“On this case, the advice received from the PSNI was that removal of these flags would raise community tensions and consequently no removal action was progressed,” he stated in a letter to council.

“The advice from the PSNI is always taken into consideration when considering whether or not to take removal action to ensure that the safety of DfI staff and contractors…”

The PSNI has said that, while the flags might be deemed to be contentious by some members of the community, they are not illegal.

PSNI District commander for the Fermanagh and Omagh area, Robert McGowan, said any decision to remove the flags rests with the owners of the infrastructure on which they are placed. He said he believed in this case that this was the DfI.

“Our Neighbourhood policing team officers will continue to engage with local community representatives and partner agencies regarding any complaints received about flags,” the district commander added.

“Every case reported to police will be considered on an individual basis and, where offences have been committed, they will be dealt with.”

However Omagh Alliance councillor, Stephen Donnelly said there seemed to be a ‘sluggishness’ to even engage in a process around the removal of such flags.

Advertisement

“There is a real perception that anybody can put up anything on a lamppost and it won’t come down,” he said.

“This is playing out on lamp-posts in our community where chill factors are created because of a sense of trying to assert a particular political land-grab on particular areas.”