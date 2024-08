A FINTONA primary school teacher who credits Air Ambulance NI with ‘saving her life’ after she was involved in a serious road collision five years ago is now a dedicated volunteer for the charity.

Dervla Martin said she wanted to give something back to the Air Ambulance after its staff played a crucial role in the aftermath of the major collision in 2019.

She sustained serious injuries in the incident and had to be cut from the wreckage, along with three others, by firefighters tasked to the scene.

“The Air Ambulance gave me a sense of ease among the chaos that was happening around me,” Dervla said.

“They were extremely professional in their approach, and I remember the first thing they asked me was to point out areas where I was in pain. I pointed to my neck and ankle.

“They placed me in the neck brace which later turned out to be a vital decision.

“Then, they turned their attention to my ankle, which was wrapped around the pedals – the pain was excruciating.

“The medical team were able to provide me with medication to put me to sleep while they tended to my ankle on the roadside, regaining the bloodflow and preparing it for surgery.

“I was able to have surgery on my ankle straight away on arrival to hospital, receiving two plates and ten pins.”

Fracture

Dervla’s hospital scan later showed an occipital bone skull fracture. These are the bones that support the base of the skull and encircle the spinal cord.

“A fracture like this could have changed my life forever if not treated immediately,” Dervla said, recording her gratitude to the on-scene work of the Air Ambulance crew on her neck.

After her recovery, Dervla decided to give back to the charity which assisted her on the roadside.

“I didn’t know how I could thank Air Ambulance for what they did for me that day,” she continued.

“Their professionalism and quick-thinking played a crucial part in my recovery, and in how my future panned out.

“So, I decided to become a volunteer for the charity that same year, and, up until this day, it has been the most rewarding decision I have ever made.

“Volunteering makes me feel like I’m giving a little back, even if I am doing something as simple as helping out at a street collection.”

Calling for others to get involved, she added, “I highly encourage people to volunteer and fundraise for Air Ambulance; you never know when you might need them.”

Since it first started operating seven years ago, Air Ambulance NI have responded to 4,364 taskings.

Critical care

Damien McAnespie, Area fundraising manager for Air Ambulance NI said, “AANI have certainly helped improve the outcome for many individuals thanks to the HEMS consultant doctor and paramedic team providing pre-hospital critical care interventions on the roadside, on the farm or even in a person’s home, reaching any part of the region within 25 minutes from their operational base in Lisburn.

“This service could not operate if it wasn’t for the unique partnership that Air Ambulance NI has with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) and the Department of Health, as well as all those people who fundraise, donate, volunteer or support Air Ambulance NI Charity.”

Mr McAnespie added, “Each year, Air Ambulance NI Charity requires £2.5 million to stay operational, or £6,850 per day.

“We truly appreciate the support we get from the entire community and individuals and ask for their continued support in the future.”