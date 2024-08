A CLOGHER man has been fined and ordered to pay compensation for stealing tobacco from a local shop.

Francis Crumlish, 50, of McCrea Park, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday, where he pleaded guilty to the theft.

The court heard that, on June 6, Crumlish entered Centra in Clogher.

While paying for groceries, he distracted the staff and concealed a pouch of tobacco in his pocket. Police reviewed CCTV footage, and identified Crumlish as the thief.

Defending Crumlish, his solicitor said that he had a ‘habit of putting items in his pocket’, and described the incident as a ‘misunderstanding’.

Crumlish also expressed remorse and requested to make repayment.

District judge, Austin Kennedy, addressed the seriousness of theft, noting that, while £38 might seem insignificant, theft accumulates.

He warned Crumlish that further offences could lead to imprisonment.

Crumlish was fined £350 and ordered to repay the £38 for the stolen tobacco.